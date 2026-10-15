Taihan Cable & Solution, a leading power cable and energy infrastructure manufacturer, said Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary has won a turnkey extra-high-voltage grid project in the United States, capitalizing on surging power demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers.

Under the deal, the subsidiary, T.E.USA, will oversee local engineering, construction and other work, while the Korean headquarters will produce and supply key materials such as extra-high-voltage cables and joints. In a turnkey contract, a single company handles a project from design through construction and hands it over ready for operation.

The headquarters and the U.S. unit signed a material supply contract worth about 120 billion won ($89 million), which the company disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday. Taihan did not reveal the total value of the turnkey project or the client, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

The order follows another extra-high-voltage turnkey project worth about 100 billion won that the company won in the U.S. in January.

Taihan said it has won all 500-kilovolt high-voltage alternating current underground grid projects ordered in the U.S. and has secured a contract to supply 320-kilovolt high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables. HVDC technology is used to move large amounts of electricity over long distances with less power loss.

Investment in replacing aging power lines and building new grids is expanding in the U.S. as electricity demand rises rapidly amid the growth of the AI industry and the construction of data centers.

The company plans to strengthen its position in the extra-high-voltage cable market while expanding orders for high value-added products such as HVDC and submarine cables.

“As large turnkey projects become more important in the U.S. power grid market, we will use this order to further expand business opportunities,” a Taihan official said.

“We will actively respond to diverse customer demand to solidify our position in the U.S. market.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.