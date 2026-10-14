SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines is looking to expand its presence in Asia as its Incheon-Seattle route gains traction, with Korea emerging as a key market in the U.S. carrier’s expanding international network.

The airline recorded load factors of 82 percent in June, 84 percent in July and 79 percent in August on the route, marking a strong start in its first full year of operations.

The figures exceeded expectations for a new route, which typically takes about three years to mature as the airline adjusts schedules and connections to meet passenger demand.

"Those are really good, strong load factors for the first year of a new route," Shane Tackett, president and chief financial officer of Alaska Airlines, said in an interview with The Korea Times on Sept. 29. He added that one month ranked among Alaska's best-performing international routes financially before fuel prices increased significantly.

The airline sees further opportunities to attract passengers from Korea, where its brand remains relatively unfamiliar. Tackett said Alaska Airlines aims to raise awareness of its services and encourage more Korean travelers to choose the carrier for trips to the United States.

"Korea is incredibly important to Alaska Airlines," he said.

Beyond direct travel between Incheon and Seattle, Korea serves as an important gateway to Alaska's broader Asian network. The airline brings about 100 passengers to Incheon each day, many of whom connect to destinations across Korea and elsewhere in Asia, Tackett said.

Cargo is another important part of the business, accounting for more than 15 percent of Alaska's revenue from the Korean market. Shipments include semiconductors and other technology components. The airline also carries goods in the opposite direction, including 200,000 kilograms of cherries from Korea to the U.S. over the summer, Tackett said.

Korean Air partnership supports Asian growth

Alaska Airlines is seeking to strengthen its presence in Korea through partnerships and improved connectivity. It has maintained an 18-year partnership with Korean Air and recently expanded their codeshare agreement to include eight or nine more destinations, giving passengers more options for connecting between Korea and the U.S.

Alaska also sees opportunities to attract Korean travelers heading beyond Seattle. Its extensive network from Seattle offers connections across the U.S., while a wide range of flight schedules helps it compete on fares, particularly among younger and budget-conscious travelers.

Alaska’s expansion in Asia follows its September 2024 acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines. The deal brought Hawaiian into Alaska Air Group, expanding the group’s presence across the Pacific while allowing both airlines to retain their respective brands.

Hawaiian Airlines had operated the Incheon-Honolulu route before suspending the service in November 2025. Alaska hopes to resume flights between Korea and Hawaii if demand recovers, Tackett said.

“It was a hard market to discontinue the service,” he said, explaining that demand for travel from Asia to Hawaii had not returned to prepandemic levels, partly due to currency-related factors. Alaska would welcome a return to the market if demand becomes strong enough to sustain the route.

Looking ahead, Alaska expects Asia to play a growing role in its international expansion as more Boeing 787 Dreamliners join its fleet. While the airline has announced new European destinations, including Athens, Rome, Paris and London, it also sees opportunities to expand in Asia through Seattle and its regional partners.

Alaska is also adapting its onboard dining to international markets. Seattle chef Brady Ishiwata Williams, whose culinary program draws on Asian flavors, is helping develop menus for flights to Asia. The aim is to appeal to both American travelers heading to the region and Asian passengers flying to Seattle.

Aurora upgrades premium experience

Alaska also unveiled Aurora, its new flagship premium travel experience, on Sept. 29 as part of its broader effort to establish itself as a global airline.

Inspired by Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, Aurora will extend across the passenger journey, from airport check-in and lounges to onboard seating, dining and entertainment.

“We believe premium is about more than a seat. It’s about how guests feel from the moment they book their trip through their airport experience and flight,” Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci said.

The airline is also introducing Premium Reserve, a new premium economy cabin scheduled to debut in 2028 on its Boeing 787-9, 787-10 and select 737-10 MAX aircraft.

Alaska plans to equip all its widebody 787 Dreamliner flights with 34 lie-flat Aurora Suites. In 2028, it will also introduce the suites in first class on select transcontinental flights operated by 737 aircraft, marking the first time the airline has offered lie-flat seats on such routes.

The upgraded 787-9 will have premium seating accounting for about 46 percent of its total seats, up from 38 percent currently. At least 25 of the 737-10 MAX aircraft will feature 12 Aurora Suites each and carry the same northern lights-inspired livery as the 787 Dreamliners.

Aurora Suites passengers will receive dedicated check-in and concierge services at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, along with access to an exclusive Aurora Lounge. Onboard amenities will include fully lie-flat beds with privacy doors on 787 aircraft, 19-inch 4K entertainment screens and restaurant-quality meals available on demand. Complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi will be available to Atmos Rewards members, sponsored by T-Mobile.

Dining will be another key part of the premium experience. Alaska has partnered with Williams and another Seattle chef, Renee Erickson, to develop menus reflecting the Pacific Northwest. Erickson will oversee menus on European routes, while Williams will develop culinary offerings for flights across Asia from Seattle.

The airline is also building a new lounge complex in Seattle’s expanded C Concourse. Scheduled to open in late 2027, the nearly 41,000-square-foot facility will include a 500-seat Alaska Lounge for eligible travelers and a 200-seat Aurora Lounge exclusively for Aurora Suites passengers on intercontinental flights.

Amenities will include an outdoor patio with a fireplace, private work pods, locally sourced food and beverages, and three premium bars serving craft cocktails and local wines and beers. The Aurora Lounge will also offer private shower suites, wellness spaces, chef-prepared meals, a la carte dining and tableside service.

While Aurora aims to elevate the experience for premium travelers, Alaska says its broader strategy is to offer value across the cabin, including to younger and budget-conscious passengers.

The airline is also developing its loyalty program to recognize different types of travelers, including frequent flyers who take shorter trips, rather than rewarding customers solely on how much they spend.

For Alaska, the challenge is to translate its expanding network, partnerships and upgraded services into greater brand recognition in markets such as Korea. By combining convenient connections across the U.S. with improved onboard service and a more differentiated premium offering, the airline aims to attract more Korean passengers as it continues its transformation into a global carrier.

Transforming into a global airline is “not only one of the most challenging but also one of the most fun and rewarding things,” Tackett said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the reception and support that we've got from Korea and all the other markets that we've entered," he added.