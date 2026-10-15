Hanwha Systems' laser weapon intercepts all target drones in live demonstration

Hanwha Systems' laser air defense weapon Cheongwang successfully intercepted three out of three target drones in a live-fire demonstration, highlighting the company's efforts to expand its presence in the global air defense market.

The company said Thursday that Cheongwang, also known as the Laser Air Defense Weapon Block-I, and a vehicle-mounted high-energy laser cannon intercepted the drones during the Army’s Army TIGER+ integrated combat exercise in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.

About 500 people attended the exercise, including the Army chief of staff, military officials, academics and industry experts. Cheongwang and the 30-kilowatt-class vehicle-mounted laser cannon achieved a 100 percent interception rate against the three drones.

Small, low-cost unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have emerged as growing battlefield threats, serving both reconnaissance and surveillance purposes and as attack weapons. Laser weapons are gaining attention as next-generation air defense systems capable of countering drone swarms while addressing some limitations of conventional missile-based systems.

Meaning "light of the sky," Cheongwang was developed by Hanwha Systems and the Agency for Defense Development. It is the world's first operationally deployed laser weapon system and costs about $1.50 per shot, according to the company. It can operate continuously without ammunition replenishment, as long as power is available.

Cheongwang also intercepted four drones and two UAVs with a 100 percent success rate at the 2026 Defense Drone Technology Exhibition in September, the company said.

Hanwha Systems also showcased its 50-kilowatt laser-equipped armored vehicle, which is under development for export markets. Designed to meet overseas customer requirements, the system combines greater mobility with higher laser output. The company presented it at MSPO 2026, a major defense exhibition held in Kielce, Poland, in September.

"Laser weapons are core assets that will fundamentally change the game of air defense," said Shin Joo-hun, head of Hanwha Systems' Laser Systems Business Center.

The company will accelerate its global expansion, aiming to establish Cheongwang and the 50-kilowatt laser-equipped armored vehicle as key next-generation Korean defense exports, he added.



