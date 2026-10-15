CJ ONE launches global membership service for foreign visitors

CJ OliveNetworks, the digital and technology unit of CJ Group, is branching into the travel industry with a new global membership service that enables foreign visitors in Korea to earn rewards and redeem points at participating merchants, leveraging the country's tourism boom to drive new growth.

The company said Thursday that its lifestyle membership platform, CJ ONE, had introduced CJ ONE Global, allowing international visitors to sign up using only email verification, without requiring a Korean phone number or domestic identification.

The launch comes as interest in Korean food, shopping and culture spreads alongside the global popularity of Korean entertainment.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization, about 12.8 million foreign tourists visited Korea from January through July, up 21.3 percent from the same period last year.

Once registered, members receive a mobile barcode through the CJ ONE app that they can use to earn and redeem points at participating stores, as well as access new-member and birthday benefits.

The service connects visitors with businesses spanning tourism, retail, dining and convenience stores, including N Seoul Tower, Shinsegae Duty Free, Tous les Jours, Mega MGC Coffee, CU and Emart24.

Travelers can also access benefits at Incheon International Airport’s Gourmet Bridge, while selected partners will offer exclusive coupons through dedicated pages available only to global members.

CJ OliveNetworks said the service uses OpenID Connect and OAuth 2.1, international authentication standards designed to manage user authentication and access securely.

The company plans to expand language support and introduce additional features tailored to international members, using customer data to improve services and help partner brands reach overseas audiences.

CJ ONE said the service was an initial step toward connecting global customers with partner brands through a unified membership platform.

The company has about 32 million members and partners with brands across dining, shopping, entertainment and leisure.

CJ ONE Global is available through version 5.0 or later of the CJ ONE app, with English and Japanese language options.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















