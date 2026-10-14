PHOTO Building AI-native workspace

A POSCO Future M employee introduces an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered integrated materials management system during the company's AI Festival event in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Tuesday. The company said Wednesday that the event was held to share employees' achievements in using AI, with the company planning to select outstanding projects and apply them to actual operations by the first half of next year. The battery materials firm is introducing AI agents and AI-based factories across its operations, targeting a 30 percent improvement in manufacturing productivity and a 50 percent reduction in product development time by the first half of 2028.