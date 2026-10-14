LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) has partnered with U.S. defense technology company Firehawk to develop a propulsion system for its Poniard guided rocket, as the Korean defense company seeks to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

The two companies signed a teaming agreement Tuesday (local time) in Washington, D.C., to jointly develop propulsion technology for the 2.75-inch guided rocket system, known as "Bigung" in Korean.

Under the agreement, the companies will work together on propulsion system development, with plans to expand the partnership into mass production, further technical cooperation and joint marketing targeting the U.S. government.

Firehawk specializes in advanced energetics and propulsion technologies. The company has developed a thermoplastic manufacturing platform designed to overcome material and production limitations associated with conventional rocket propulsion manufacturing. Its technology can be applied across the production process, from propellant and rocket motors to complete munitions.

The partnership is expected to support LIG D&A's efforts to localize Poniard production and strengthen its foothold in the U.S. defense market. The guided rocket system demonstrated its operational capabilities by passing the U.S. military's Foreign Comparative Testing program during the Rim of the Pacific exercise in 2024.

“It is deeply meaningful to co-develop the Poniard rocket once again with an American partner, continuing a system originally built on joint U.S.-South Korea efforts,” said Paik Hyung-shik, executive senior vice president at LIG D&A.

“Leveraging LIG D&A’s 50-year legacy in self-reliant defense capabilities, we will ensure this collaboration yields strong results.”

Firehawk said the partnership would bring together its efforts to expand munitions production capacity and advance solid rocket motor manufacturing, helping meet demand for more affordable air and missile defense solutions.

“Our work with LIG D&A ties two essential Firehawk efforts together: expanding munitions capacity and advancing solid-rocket-motor production. That’s how we give the U.S. and its allies more affordable options across air and missile defense,” Firehawk co-founder and CEO Will Edwards said.

“Our duty is to make sure the arsenal has the depth and resilience the mission requires. We’re excited to move the capability forward and deliver it to the warfighter.”