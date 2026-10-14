Hyundai Motor India opens Pune plant, marks 30 years in country

Hyundai Motor India inaugurated a new smart manufacturing plant in Talegaon, Pune, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, marking 30 years of operations in India as Hyundai Motor Group expands investment to strengthen the country’s role in its global production and export network.

The facility will initially have an annual production capacity of 170,000 vehicles, with plans to increase it to 320,000 by 2030. The opening comes as the group plans to invest $15.5 billion in India from 2026 through 2032 to expand manufacturing, research and development, supplier networks and future mobility businesses.

“India remains one of Hyundai's most important and strategic markets globally. The inauguration of the Pune plant reflects our long-term commitment to India's growth and our confidence in its bright future,” Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun said.

The plant's opening was marked in a ceremony by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Korean Ambassador to India Lee Seong-ho, state deputy chief ministers and senior Hyundai executives.

The Pune facility will produce the Hyundai Venue for global markets, with exports expected to reach more than 35 countries. Its flexible production systems can accommodate multiple models, including internal combustion engine and hybrid vehicles, while Industry 4.0 technologies, artificial intelligence-enabled systems and Hyundai Motor's E-FOREST digital manufacturing platform support automated quality inspections, predictive maintenance and defect detection.

The site also includes an engine shop capable of producing 150,000 engines annually, as well as workforce training facilities.

Hyundai Motor India plans to invest 110 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in the facility in phases, according to its Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg. The company added that 55 supplier partners had invested nearly 46 billion rupees in Maharashtra, generating more than 18,000 job opportunities when Tier 2 vendors are included.

“The inauguration of our Pune plant marks the beginning of Hyundai Motor India's next chapter of growth in India,” Garg said, highlighting the facility's role in industrial development, innovation and employment.

The opening coincides with Hyundai Motor India's cumulative passenger vehicle exports reaching 4 million since 1999, making it the first carmaker in India to achieve the milestone, according to the company. Chung cited the achievement as evidence of the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturing.

With the Pune plant's addition, Hyundai Motor Group's annual vehicle production capacity in India exceeds 1.4 million vehicles. The network comprises Hyundai Motor India's Chennai plant, with annual capacity for 824,000 vehicles, the Pune facility's initial capacity of 170,000 and Kia India's Anantapur plant capable of producing 431,000. The group plans to expand capacity at Hyundai Motor India and Kia India to meet domestic demand and increase exports.

The $15.5 billion investment plan was announced following a meeting between Chung and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. The group plans to establish a dedicated entity in India to coordinate investments in R&D, future technologies and the broader automotive ecosystem, identify local partners and strengthen cooperation with Indian suppliers.

About $700 million will be allocated to expanding the group's Indian R&D center, including a vehicle testing track, to accelerate next-generation automotive development and strengthen local engineering capabilities. The group will also support supplier development, increase parts localization and help Indian partners adopt advanced technologies.

Beyond manufacturing, the investment plan covers potential opportunities in automotive financing, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and end-of-life vehicle recycling, alongside support for promising startups and the expansion of mobility services.

“Through this investment, we will create more employment opportunities and work together with our partners and stakeholders to support India’s continued industrial development,” Chung said.

The group employs more than 24,000 people in India, where its wider automotive network includes Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Transys, Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Wia and Hyundai Glovis, spanning components, financing, logistics and related services.

Hyundai entered India in 1996 and launched the Santro hatchback in 1998. It has since served nearly 10 million customers in the country, according to the company.

The group has contributed a combined $110 million to social welfare, education and skills development programs in India since 2016. It also plans to establish the Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills in Chennai to provide vocational training.

Through expanded manufacturing, engineering capabilities and local partnerships, Hyundai Motor Group aims to move beyond its “Make in India” strategy toward greater local design, development and innovation.