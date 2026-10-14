Sung Jung-yong, a veteran bartender educator known in Korea’s drinks industry as a mentor to generations of bartenders, has been inducted into Keepers of the Quaich, one of Scotch whisky’s most prestigious international honorary organizations.

Diageo Korea said Wednesday that Sung received the distinction in recognition of his contributions to the Scotch whisky industry and efforts to broaden understanding of whisky culture.

Founded in 1988, Keepers of the Quaich is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Scotch whisky’s heritage and standing, with members active in more than 100 countries.

Membership is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated sustained expertise and made significant contributions to the industry, with candidates nominated and selected through a rigorous review process.

Sung began his career as a bartender at The Shilla Seoul and started training other bartenders in 2008, building a reputation as an influential educator in Korea’s hospitality industry.

Since 2014, he has served as Diageo Korea’s brand ambassador and head of the Diageo Bar Academy, training professionals in whisky history, production, tasting and service.

His students include Korean bartenders who have competed in World Class, Diageo’s international bartending competition.

Beyond professional training, Sung has led whisky classes and tasting programs for consumers, emphasizing not only product knowledge but also the history, craftsmanship and cultural significance behind each bottle.

His work has also promoted responsible drinking and helped broaden public understanding of whisky in Korea.

Sung said the induction was meaningful recognition of his longstanding efforts to share knowledge gained through study and experience.

“Every glass of whisky carries within it years of work, the people behind it, craftsmanship and culture,” he said, adding that he would continue educating bartenders, industry professionals and consumers about whisky’s value and heritage while encouraging responsible enjoyment.

Diageo Korea said the honor recognized Sung’s sustained efforts to strengthen bartender education and expand appreciation of whisky culture, adding that it would continue supporting educational initiatives and consumer programs.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.