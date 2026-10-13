A Seoul-based AI startup has joined a prestigious New York City commercialization program, opening a rare doorway to test its products with American companies and court global investors.

NextPayments was the only Korean company among 14 startups selected for NYC AI Nexus, a program organized by the New York City Economic Development Corp., from more than 200 applicants worldwide, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

Beginning in November, NextPayments plans to conduct pilot projects with local companies, focusing on retail and food service, to test its technology and assess demand in the U.S. market.

The company develops AI platforms that integrate data from offline businesses, including orders, payments, products, staffing, logistics and customer behavior, into a unified system.

Through the yearlong program, selected startups receive local office space, strategic advice, introductions to potential business partners, help with proof-of-concept projects, expert consultations and assistance in attracting investment.

The New York City Economic Development Corp. plans to select as many as 165 AI startups by 2029 and help about 300 local small and midsize businesses adopt AI technology, according to Seoul officials.

Seoul AI Hub selected six AI startups in April for preparatory support, assessing their overseas expansion capabilities and providing tailored consulting for applications to international programs.

NextPayments completed that preparation before securing its place in NYC AI Nexus, with Seoul officials planning further assistance in connecting the company with local businesses and investors.

Seoul plans to expand support beyond technological development to help promising AI startups validate products, acquire clients and scale commercialization overseas, according to Kim Hyun-woo, head of the city’s Economic Affairs Office.

"To stay competitive in global markets, it is crucial that startups understand local customer demands and apply their technology to real-world businesses," Kim said, adding that the city will broaden partnerships with foreign AI hubs to facilitate the expansion.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.