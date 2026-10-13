Samsung showcases next-generation AI memory at OCP, highlights AMD partnership

Samsung Electronics showcased next-generation memory and storage technologies at the 2026 OCP Global Summit in the United States on Monday (local time), highlighting its efforts to improve artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and expand cooperation with global technology companies.

The Korean tech giant jointly demonstrated a memory expansion solution with AMD and displayed products related to AI chipmakers Groq and Nvidia at the event, where Samsung participated as a Diamond Sponsor.

As AI models grow larger and AI agents handle increasingly complex tasks, demand is rising for memory capacity, faster data processing and more efficient storage. Samsung presented technologies designed to address these challenges across three areas: computing speed, memory expansion and data storage.

A key highlight was the joint demonstration with AMD of a Compute Express Link (CXL)-based memory expansion solution. CXL allows processors and other computing components to share memory resources, helping AI systems access additional capacity without relying solely on memory installed directly in individual servers.

Using Samsung's CMM-D-based memory pooling technology, the solution enables multiple systems to share memory more flexibly, helping them handle growing workloads during AI inference, when trained models generate responses.

Samsung also showcased high-performance memory products, including customized high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and HBM5, as well as processing-in-memory technology, which performs certain calculations within memory chips to reduce data transfers and improve energy efficiency.

The company displayed 2-nanometer gate-all-around wafers, Groq language processing unit wafers and Nvidia's Groq 3 LPX system, highlighting its capabilities spanning memory and advanced chip manufacturing.

For data management, Samsung presented enterprise solid-state drives and technologies designed to improve the storage and retrieval of information used during AI inference. These included key-value cache optimization, which helps AI models reuse previously processed information to generate responses more efficiently.

Samsung also emphasized collaboration with customers to optimize entire AI systems, rather than focusing solely on individual semiconductor products. Its Samsung MAX Lab allows customers to test memory and storage technologies under real-world AI workloads before commercialization.

The showcase follows Samsung's technology presentations at major industry events, including Nvidia's GTC in March, COMPUTEX in June and the Future of Memory and Storage conference in August.

Samsung is expanding its portfolio beyond HBM, a critical component in AI accelerators, into system memory, SSDs and NAND flash.

The company is also deepening ties with AMD. During AMD CEO Lisa Su's visit to Korea on Oct. 7, she discussed potential cooperation in memory and foundry businesses. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in March to expand collaboration in next-generation AI memory and computing technologies.