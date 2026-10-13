Samsung chairman to receive Samsung Electronics shares worth $1.94 bil. from mother
Summary
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong will receive approximately 11.16 million Samsung Electronics shares from his mother, Hong Ra-hee, in a gift scheduled for Nov. 12. The shares are worth about 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion) and represent a 0.17 percent stake. Lee’s holdings will rise to 1.75 percent, while Hong’s stake will fall to 0.82 percent. The gift tax is estimated at around 1.56 trillion won.
Key Facts
- The gift agreement was signed Oct. 12, and the shares are valued using Samsung Electronics’ closing price on Tuesday.
- Samsung Life Insurance is Samsung Electronics’ largest shareholder, with an 8.51 percent stake.
- The largest shareholder group, including Samsung affiliates, Hong, Lee, other family members and executives classified as related parties, holds 19.7 percent of Samsung Electronics’ voting shares.
- Hong Ra-hee’s stake in Samsung Electronics will decrease from 0.99 percent to 0.82 percent after the transfer.
- Hong previously gifted her entire approximately 1 percent stake in Samsung C&T to Lee last December.
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong will receive the company’s shares worth 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion) from his mother, former Leeum Museum of Art Director Hong Ra-hee.
According to the company’s regulatory filing Tuesday, Hong will gift approximately 11.16 million shares of Samsung Electronics to Lee. The shares represent a 0.17 percent stake in the company and are worth approximately 2.6 trillion won based on Tuesday’s closing price. The gift agreement was signed Oct. 12, and the transfer is scheduled to be completed Nov. 12.
Lee currently holds a 1.58 percent stake in the stake, and his holdings will increase to 1.75 percent when the transfer is completed. Hong's stake will decline from 0.99 percent to 0.82 percent.
Samsung Life Insurance is Samsung Electronics' largest shareholder, with an 8.51 percent stake. Together with other Samsung affiliates, Hong, Lee, other family members and executives classified as related parties, the largest shareholder group holds 19.7 percent of the company's voting shares.
The amount of gift tax is expected to be determined early next year, and is estimated to reach around 1.56 trillion won, including the premium applied to shares held by controlling shareholders.
Hong, the widow of former Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, has been transferring her stakes in Samsung Electronics and other Samsung affiliates to her son in recent years, in an apparent bid to help him consolidate his control over Korea’s largest conglomerate. Last December, she gifted her entire stake of approximately 1 percent in Samsung C&T to Lee.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.