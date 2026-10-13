LS Electric said Tuesday it has signed a 185.3 billion-won ($138.7 million) contract with global power solutions provider Bloom Energy to supply switchgear and distribution transformers.

With the latest deal, the Korean electrical equipment maker's cumulative orders from Bloom Energy have exceeded $500 million since April last year.

Under the contract, LS Electric will supply power equipment for a fuel cell-based on-site power generation project at a major U.S. technology company's data center in Pennsylvania.

The Korean company plans to deliver 38-kilovolt (kV) high-voltage switchgear and distribution transformers between April and July 2027.