Lexus launches all-new ES sedan in Korea with first all-electric variant

Lexus Korea on Tuesday launched the all-new ES sedan in Korea, introducing the model's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) variant alongside an upgraded hybrid powertrain.

The eighth-generation ES marks a complete redesign of the luxury sedan, first introduced in 1989, as Lexus expands its electrified lineup.

The all-electric ES 350e offers a driving range of up to 478 kilometers on a single charge and can recharge its battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 28 minutes.

The new ES lineup includes five BEV variants and four hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) variants, with prices ranging from 71.6 million won ($53,564) to 84.9 million won.