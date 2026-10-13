Lexus Korea unveils 1st all-electric ES sedan

Lexus Korea has launched its first all-electric ES sedan, expanding the luxury carmaker’s electrification strategy beyond its established hybrid lineup, as it moves to strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle (EV) market, the company said Tuesday.

The eighth-generation All-New ES lineup comprises the ES 350e and ES 500e EVs alongside the ES 350h hybrid, offering customers a choice between fully electric and hybrid powertrains.

The launch carries strategic significance for Lexus, which has built its reputation in Korea largely on hybrid vehicles. While the Japanese luxury brand is well established in the premium hybrid sedan segment, it has been a latecomer to the all-electric market.

“EVs are not a sudden move for Lexus Korea,” Lexus Korea CEO Manabu Konoyama told reporters during a media event.

“Rather, they represent the next step, built on the experience and expertise we have accumulated through our hybrid vehicles.”

The ES 350e, the entry-level electric model, starts at 71.6 million won ($53,500) and offers a driving range of 478 kilometers on a single charge under Korean testing standards.

Priced 1.3 million won below the entry-level ES 350h hybrid, the electric sedan is designed to lower the barrier for existing Lexus customers considering a switch to EVs.

The ES 300h, introduced in Korea in 2012, helped establish Lexus in the premium hybrid sedan segment and contributed to the broader adoption of hybrid vehicles in the domestic market.

The higher-performance ES 500e features the carmaker’s DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system, which uses electric axles on the front and rear to deliver a combined output of 347 horsepower.

The system adjusts torque distribution according to driving conditions to improve stability during acceleration and maintain traction through corners. The model offers a driving range of 435 kilometers on a single charge.

By introducing an all-electric version of its signature sedan, Lexus aims to retain customers as the market gradually shifts toward zero-emission vehicles.

The move also reflects Toyota’s broader multipathway electrification strategy, which combines battery electric vehicles with hybrids rather than relying exclusively on fully electric models.

To address concerns about long-term EV ownership, Lexus Korea is offering a warranty of up to 10 years or 200,000 kilometers for the high-voltage battery, along with dedicated maintenance and extended coverage programs.

“The All-New ES builds on the trust we have established with our customers, expanding our electrification lineup to include BEVs. It marks a turning point for Lexus and offers a glimpse of the transformation that lies ahead for the brand,” Konoyama said.