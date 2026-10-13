CJ OliveNetworks teaches elementary students self-driving car coding
Summary
CJ OliveNetworks is running a hands-on coding camp in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, to teach elementary students how AI and self-driving cars work. The AX Creative Camp, held for the second year through the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education’s Sinnaneun Gongyu Hakgyo program, combines lessons on autonomous-driving principles, block coding and model cars. Students use sensor data, conditional statements and loops to program vehicles, while CJ employees serve as technical mentors. The company plans to expand youth AI education to help reduce educational gaps.
Key Facts
- The Sinnaneun Gongyu Hakgyo program involved about 130,000 students across roughly 7,200 programs last year, including arts, sports and AI.
- At the first session, students built model cars and programmed them to respond to colors and distances detected by sensors.
- The second session will have students design algorithms, complete tasks on a course recreating real road conditions and present ideas for future self-driving cars.
- AX stands for AI transformation, referring to the use of artificial intelligence across business operations.
CJ OliveNetworks, the information technology services affiliate of CJ Group, is running a hands-on coding camp for elementary school students in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, to teach them how artificial intelligence (AI) and self-driving cars work, the company said Tuesday.
The AX Creative Camp is part of the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education’s Sinnaneun Gongyu Hakgyo, or “Exciting Sharing School,” program. AX refers to “AI transformation,” the use of AI across business operations. This is the second year the company has held the camp, in which employees use their AI expertise to teach coding classes as part of its corporate social responsibility work.
The education office’s program is an after-school learning platform built with local community groups to help students find their interests and learn on their own. Some 130,000 students took part in about 7,200 programs last year, covering arts, sports and AI.
This year’s camp is open to elementary students in the area covered by the Bucheon office of education. Lessons move step by step from the basic principles of self-driving technology to block coding, a beginner method of programming by snapping together command blocks, and then to driving model cars.
CJ OliveNetworks employees serve as technical mentors, explaining the concepts at a level children can follow and guiding them through each task.
At the first session on Saturday, students learned how self-driving vehicles sense their surroundings and respond. They built model cars and wrote code that controls each car based on the colors and distances its sensors detect. Using conditional statements and loops, basic programming tools that tell a computer what to do and when to repeat it, they saw how a car processes information and makes decisions.
In the second session on Saturday, students will design algorithms for various situations and program their cars to complete tasks on a course that recreates real road conditions. They will also present their own ideas for future self-driving cars.
The company said it plans to expand education programs for young people to build AI skills and help close educational gaps.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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