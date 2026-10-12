Naver Map to offer voice guidance on Meta, Google, Samsung smart glasses

Naver Map, Korea’s most widely used online map service, will offer real-time, step-by-step voice navigation through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses, becoming the first Korean map service to do so, its operator, Naver, said Monday.

The feature is available first on Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses, according to the internet portal operator. It will also support “intelligent eyewear” being jointly developed by Google and Samsung Electronics, which is set for release later this year.

Users can receive voice directions to their destination without repeatedly checking their smartphone screens. The glasses also tell them which way to turn and whether stairs or escalators lie ahead.

The service will first be available on Android phones, with iPhone support to follow.

Naver Map has also introduced voice commands designed for the glasses. Users can ask questions such as “When will I arrive?” or “Find a convenience store nearby” while walking and get answers right away. On the Google-Samsung glasses, users will also be able to launch Naver Map and start navigation by voice through Gemini, Google’s AI assistant.

The move builds on a real-time walking navigation feature that Naver Map launched in June. That feature added car navigation-style voice guidance to walking directions.

Naver said it plans to link the glasses with the local information accumulated on Naver Map, such as restaurant and cafe listings, to connect physical spaces with digital information more naturally. Once glasses with built-in displays become available, the company expects to offer augmented reality walking routes. Users would also see information on nearby stores and available discount coupons.

“Users will be able to focus on walking without constantly checking their smartphone screens while naturally receiving directions and rich local information,” said a Naver official in charge of the map service.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.