Hyosung Chemical, a major Korean producer of advanced industrial polymers, is pushing its high-performance plastics into the European market. The company is targeting automakers and robotics manufacturers with specialized materials engineered for exceptional chemical resistance and durability under friction.

The Korean chemical maker is participating in Fakuma 2026, an international plastics processing trade fair running from Monday through Oct. 16 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, where it is presenting its POKETONE material and applications across several industries.

POKETONE is engineered to resist impact, abrasion and chemical exposure while absorbing little moisture, helping components maintain their shape and dimensions, the company said.

Its strength, wear resistance and flame-retardant properties can also be tailored to specific applications, making it suitable for a range of industrial uses.

Hyosung Chemical is highlighting automotive connectors, gears, drive components and medical parts under the exhibition theme “Automotive, Robotics, Medical.”

The material is also finding potential applications in service robots and humanoid machines, where components such as joint gears and shaft supports must endure repeated movement and friction.

On Oct. 14, the company plans to hold a technical seminar titled Proven Worldwide, Engineered Forward to discuss ways to broaden POKETONE’s applications.

Europe’s established automotive and industrial equipment manufacturing sectors make it an important market for advanced materials, Hyosung Chemical said.

The company plans to expand the use of POKETONE in electric vehicles, robotics and other emerging industries while pursuing broader growth in Europe and other global markets.

“POKETONE is expanding its potential applications across industries including electric vehicles, robotics and medical equipment,” Hyosung Chemical said.

It added that the company would work with industry partners and provide tailored technical support to expand the material’s applications as manufacturers increasingly seek both high performance and sustainability.

Fakuma brings together global materials companies and major European manufacturers, providing a platform for showcasing developments in plastics processing and industrial applications.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



