Air Premia captures 20% market share on LA route in 4th year of service

Korean budget airline Air Premia has captured more than 20 percent of passenger traffic carried by domestic carriers on the Incheon–Los Angeles route, marking four years of service on its flagship transpacific corridor.

The airline said Monday that it transported 759,277 passengers on the route from its launch on Oct. 29, 2022, through September, recording an average share of 15.8 percent among Korean carriers over the period.

Its share rose steadily from 12.9 percent in its first year to 14 percent in its second and 15.3 percent in its third, before reaching 20.8 percent in its fourth year.

International demand has also grown, with passengers holding foreign nationalities accounting for 44.8 percent of total travelers over the four-year period.

Their share climbed from 40.2 percent in the first year to 41.1 percent in the second and 47.2 percent in the third, reaching 49.6 percent in the fourth year.

To mark the anniversary, Air Premia is offering promotional fares across five U.S. routes: Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Honolulu.

Round-trip fares on the Los Angeles route start at 1,763,200 won ($1,230) for wide-premium class and 983,200 won for economy class, including taxes and surcharges, the airline said.

Travelers who miss the lowest fares can enter the promotional code “LAX4YEAR” to receive discounts of up to 25 percent on base fares across all cabin classes on the five routes.

The promotion runs from 10 a.m. Monday through Oct. 19, with eligible travel through Aug. 31, 2027, except for Honolulu, where the travel period ends Feb. 28, 2027.

An Air Premia representative said the promotion was intended to thank customers and ease the burden of rising travel costs amid higher fuel surcharges.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



