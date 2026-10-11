Incheon airport to host Sky Festival in November

Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) said Sunday it will host the 2026 Incheon Airport Sky Festival on Nov. 7 and 8 at Inspire Arena near the airport, featuring K-pop performances and hands-on cultural activities.

Marking its 21st edition, the event is billed as the world's only airport-based cultural festival. Under the theme “K-Vibe Starts at Incheon Airport,” it will offer visitors a chance to experience Korean culture through music, fashion, beauty, food and tourism.

The Korea Tourism Organization, Incheon Tourism Organization and Korea Heritage Agency will offer hands-on programs showcasing Korean culture and tourism.

The two-day concert will feature popular K-pop acts spanning various genres and generations.

Epik High, BIBI, TNX, KickFlip and H//PE Princess will perform on Nov. 7, followed by PSY, Zion.T, Kim Na-young, Forestella, xikers, hrtz.wav and OURBIRTHDAY on Nov. 8.

A 300-seat viewing area will also be set up near Inspire Arena, allowing visitors to watch live broadcasts of the concerts outside the main venue.

Inspire Ballroom will host about 20 booths offering hands-on experiences related to K-tourism, K-pop, Korean dramas, fashion, beauty and food.

IIAC said it hopes the festival will help transform Incheon Airport from a gateway for international travel into a global platform for visitors to experience Korean culture.

Admission to the cultural programs is free, with no advance booking required. Tickets for the K-pop concerts will go on sale at 7 p.m. Monday through NOL Ticket.

More information is available on the festival's official website and the airport's Instagram account.

Kim Bum-ho, acting president and CEO of IIAC, said the festival attracts more than 20,000 domestic and international visitors annually and offers an opportunity to showcase the appeal of Korean culture to a global audience.

“We will offer visitors to Korea new experiences through the K-Vibe that begins at Incheon Airport and strengthen cooperation with relevant organizations to help boost tourism in Incheon.”



