Hyundai Motor's cumulative vehicle sales in India are expected to top 10 million this year, nearly three decades after the South Korean automaker began local sales, industry data showed Sunday.

The company had sold 9.88 million vehicles in India through the third quarter of this year, having begun local production with the Santro minicar at its Chennai plant in 1998, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

At the current pace, Hyundai's cumulative sales in India are expected to surpass the 10 million mark by the end of this year.

Over the past three decades, Hyundai has introduced a range of models in India, including the i10 and i20 hatchbacks, the Verna subcompact, the Creta SUV, the all-electric Creta EV, the Exter SUV and the Alcazar SUV.

Hyundai's annual sales in India surpassed 500,000 units in 2016 and reached 605,433 units in 2024, according to SIAM data.

Last year, the company sold 398,937 SUVs in India, accounting for about 70 percent of its total sales in the country.

At its 2026 CEO Investor Day in August, Hyundai Motor Chief Executive Officer Jose Munoz said the company aims to raise the SUV share of its sales in India to 80 percent by 2030.

Hyundai has a combined annual production capacity of 1 million vehicles at its plants in Chennai and Pune, and plans to increase the figure to more than 1.1 million by 2030.



