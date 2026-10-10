The Korea Post will issue commemorative stamps honoring esports player Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, on Oct. 23, celebrating his career and contributions to Korean esports.

The state-run postal service under the Ministry of Science and ICT said on Saturday it will release 140,000 stamp sheets alongside stamp albums and other commemorative products. The stamps depict milestones in Lee’s career, including portraits of him celebrating at award ceremonies.

Lee, who debuted in 2013, has won six League of Legends World Championships, 10 League of Legends Champions Korea titles and two Mid-Season Invitational titles, according to the authority.

He also won gold at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, defending the title he won at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. In 2024, he became the first player inducted into the game's Hall of Legends.

In January, Lee became the first esports player to receive the Cheongryong Medal, the highest honor of Korea’s Order of Sport Merit.

To mark the release, Korea Post opened a special exhibition dedicated to Faker at its stamp museum inside Seoul Central Post Office on Saturday. The exhibition features commemorative stamps, player uniforms and other memorabilia, as well as career highlight videos and a gaming experience area. Korea Post also held a ceremony to present the stamps to Lee.

“We will continue working through special commemorative stamp exhibitions to develop the museum into a tourist attraction and a space for stamp culture that draws visitors from Korea and abroad,” said Park In-hwan, CEO of the Korea Post.

The stamps will be available starting Oct. 23 at designated post offices and through the postal service’s online store, www.epost.go.kr.