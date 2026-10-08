Lamborghini unveils ultra-fast Urus SUV, Revuelto SV sports car

Automobili Lamborghini Korea unveiled two of its latest high-performance models, Thursday, highlighting the country as the first Asia-Pacific market to see the Urus SE Performante and Revuelto SV.

The event marked a major milestone for Lamborghini in Korea, with the brand also celebrating the delivery of its 3,000th vehicle in the country since Volkswagen Group Korea began operating the brand’s local import business.

The Urus SE Performante, a high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV, and the Revuelto SV, a limited-edition plug-in hybrid super sports car, represent Lamborghini’s latest push to combine electrification with its performance-focused brand identity.

The Urus SE Performante combines a twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine with an electric motor, producing a combined 812 horsepower. The Revuelto SV, based on Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder hybrid architecture, delivers more than 1,000 horsepower and will be limited to 1,963 units globally, commemorating Lamborghini’s founding year of 1963.

“Korea is the No. 2 market in the Asia-Pacific region (in terms of the number of vehicle delivery in the first half of this year), which is very important for us,” Automobili Lamborghini Chairman Stephan Winkelmann told reporters during the media event.

Rather than simply showcasing new products, Lamborghini used the event to underscore Korea’s growing strategic importance in its global business.

Korea also ranked sixth globally in terms of Lamborghini vehicle deliveries in the first half. The automaker said the country has become one of its key markets, supported strongly by steeply growing demand for ultra-luxury vehicles.

The Urus SE Performante combines electrification with the brand’s performance-focused identity. It pairs a twin-turbo engine with an electric motor to exude the strong performance, making it the most powerful version of the Urus lineup.

Beyond outright power, Lamborghini said it has focused on improving driving dynamics, aerodynamics and suspension technology to make the SUV more agile, while also retaining everyday usability.

The Revuelto SV is the latest evolution of Lamborghini’s super sports car with an electrified plug-in hybrid engine.

The limited-edition model combines a naturally aspirated engine with electrification and places greater focus on performance, aerodynamics and weight reduction, according to the carmaker.

Producing 1,065 horsepower, the vehicle is Lamborghini’s most powerful and fastest production model. Lamborghini said the Revuelto SV is the pinnacle of the brand’s ultra-fast identity. It accelerates from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in only 2.4 seconds and to 200 kilometers per hour in 6.7 seconds.