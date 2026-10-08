Korea's leading office software developer, Hancom, is taking its Nomadian artificial intelligence (AI) workforce platform to the U.S. market, teaming with Amazon Web Services to shape everything from product design and pricing to marketing and distribution.

Hancom said Thursday that it will work with AWS on a 10-week program called Hancom x AWS CoLab as it prepares to launch Nomadian in the U.S.

The program will cover product development and market strategy, with AWS supporting development in its cloud environment while both companies examine market size, customer willingness to pay, pricing and revenue models.

Hancom will lead product vision and key decisions, while CoLab will use Amazon’s Working Backwards approach to map out its initial customers, market-entry strategy and launch road map.

Hancom and AWS held a kickoff meeting Sept. 21, attended by business development and sales representatives from Hancom and AWS technology.

Nomadian is designed for solo entrepreneurs, allowing users to assemble teams of AI agents for roles including data analysis and content marketing and assign work through natural-language commands.

Hancom said Nomadian can produce reports, proposals and presentation materials by drawing on its 36 years of document technology.

The company plans to release a U.S. beta in December and introduce a subscription service in 2027.

Hancom also plans to list Nomadian on AWS Marketplace, giving AWS customers another route to discover and buy the software.

The company said it will pursue participation in AWS ISV Accelerate, with an eye toward joint sales in the U.S. and other global markets.

Hancom said working with AWS from product design through market entry would help establish Nomadian in the U.S. and create a foundation for global expansion.

Hancom reported separate-basis revenue of 98.6 billion won ($67.9 million) in the first half of 2026, with operating profit of 31 billion won.

AI-related revenue reached 13.47 billion won during the period, exceeding the company’s full-year figure of 8.91 billion won in 2025.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.