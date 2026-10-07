Paris Baguette offers healthy Paran Label products across Singapore stores

Paris Baguette, Korea’s largest bakery chain, is expanding its health-focused Paran Label line across all 28 of its Singapore stores — marking the global debut for the brand, named after the Korean word for blue, as local demand rises for breads that balance nutrition and taste.

The bakery chain first introduced Paran Label at its Paragon store in Singapore in February before expanding it across its network after testing consumer response.

The lineup now includes seven products, five breads and two sandwiches, with Multigrain Rye Bread, Smoked Salmon Ricotta Sandwich and Roasted Chicken Ricotta Sandwich among its best-selling items.

After the expansion, average 30-day sales in the sliced-bread category rose 57 percent from the May-to-July average recorded before Paran Label reached all stores, while sales of sandwiches and salads increased 10 percent.

Paris Baguette said the brand has drawn customers with products emphasizing dietary fiber, lower sugar, protein and probiotics while retaining varied textures and flavors.

The company has also paired breads with sandwiches and salads designed to function as everyday meals, rather than limiting the brand to traditional bakery offerings.

Halal certification across all 28 Singapore stores has further broadened access to the brand, with Paris Baguette completing certification through the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore this year.

The company is keeping Paran Label’s Korean name unchanged in Singapore, using its Hangeul identity as part of an effort to connect with consumers interested in Korean culture and expand the reach of K-bakery.

Paris Baguette said it plans to expand Paran Label into other markets, including the United States, with the goal of building it into a global healthy-bakery brand.

Paran Label, launched in Korea in February 2025, has sold a total of more than 34 million products and has expanded beyond bread into cakes, sandwiches, desserts and beverages.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.