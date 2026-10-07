LS Electric teams up with Formosa Plastics affiliates for Taiwan expansion

LS Electric said Wednesday it will set up a joint venture with two affiliates of Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group to win power infrastructure projects in Taiwan, expanding beyond its current business of supplying electrical equipment there.

The Korean maker of power equipment and automation systems signed the agreement Tuesday with Nan Ya Plastics and KHI at LS Yongsan Tower in Seoul. LS Electric will hold 50 percent of the venture, Nan Ya 40 percent and KHI 10 percent.

Nan Ya is a core Formosa affiliate that makes petrochemicals, electronic materials and electronics. It has been building a power solutions business, moving from distribution products into extra-high-voltage transmission equipment and grid stabilization, according to LS Electric.

KHI was set up last year with Formosa investment to commercialize technologies developed at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, a state-run research university.

The venture will first build local capacity to handle bidding, design and technical support for Taiwanese power projects. It will combine LS Electric's manufacturing and design technology with Nan Ya's local production base and its network in engineering, procurement and construction, the turnkey contracting used for large infrastructure projects.

The deal builds on a memorandum of understanding the two companies signed in March last year on eco-friendly power equipment and energy efficiency in Taiwan. Their cooperation until now has centered on equipment supply.

Taiwan aims to raise renewable energy to as much as 70 percent of its power mix by 2050 under its carbon neutrality policy, and is investing in eco-friendly power facilities, energy storage systems and digital smart grids, LS Electric said.

"Our Taiwan business, which has been limited to supplying power equipment, will move up a level to project orders that incorporate engineering capabilities through the joint venture," an LS Electric official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.