GM Korea's multi-brand strategy falls short on localization

General Motors (GM) Korea’s decision to bring to market its first Buick model — imported entirely from China — is putting its multi-brand strategy at odds with its commitment to local production, experts and industry officials said Tuesday.

Last week, the carmaker unveiled Buick, positioning the premium brand as a key pillar of the strategy to offer consumers a wider range of products, along with its other brands, such as GMC, Cadillac and Chevrolet.

But since Buick’s first model, the Electra E7 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), will be imported from China, the latest decision has also renewed questions about GM Korea’s long-term commitment to domestic production.

In March, GM Korea announced a $600 million (806 billion won) investment plan to expand its production infrastructure.

At a media briefing, GM Korea CEO Hector Villarreal highlighted the benefits of operating multiple brands and providing customers with greater choice. But when asked whether Buick or other new models could eventually be produced in Korea, Villarreal did not offer a specific commitment.

Kim Pil-soo, a professor of automotive technology at Daelim University, said GM Korea’s planned investment in Korea was positive, but insufficient to demonstrate a clear commitment to future vehicle production.

“Calling it a multi-brand strategy sounds good, but if more vehicles are not produced domestically, it is not fundamentally different from most other import car businesses,” Kim said. “What matters is whether GM Korea receives allocations for locally produced new models, particularly eco-friendly models that are gaining traction.”

Buick’s Electra E7 could have commercial appeal in Korea, given its price in the 40 million won range and plug-in hybrid powertrain. Its competitive pricing is partly enabled by sourcing the vehicle from China, where GM has a strong production base.

“GM has struggled to develop competitive hybrid models, so there is commercial value in bringing in a competitively priced Chinese-made PHEV,” Kim said. “But even if Buick sales increase, the vehicle is still an imported car because it is not produced in Korea.”

The situation also highlights a structural disadvantage that has long set GM Korea apart from Renault Korea. GM Korea has remained heavily dependent on decisions from its U.S. headquarters, leaving the Korean operation with limited room to independently determine product development and production strategies.

“GM Korea has no one who can give a clear answer on domestic model allocation because the Korean operation has historically moved largely according to decisions made by its U.S. headquarters,” Kim said.

In September, GM Korea exported more than 98 percent of its locally produced vehicles to overseas markets, making the carmaker’s Korea operation closer to a key strategic base only for exports.

Renault Korea, by contrast, has maintained local production of its key models at its Busan plant and has demonstrated greater autonomy in developing Korea-specific products and pursuing research and development.

The French carmaker’s best-selling Grand Koleos flagship SUV is produced in the nation’s southeastern port city both for domestic sales and exports. The carmaker has also added its Filante premium crossover to its local production lineup.

“Buick’s arrival could broaden GM Korea’s sales portfolio here, but it still leaves much to be desired because the model is not produced locally,” an official from the industry said.

Read More GM debuts Buick brand in Korea as show of commitment



