SKT showcases AI battlefield command tools at Army festival

SK Telecom, Korea’s largest wireless telecommunications operator, was the lone private-sector company at Korea’s Ground Forces Festival, where it spent five days showcasing artificial intelligence (AI) and communications technologies designed to reshape how military commanders gather information, make decisions and stay connected in contested environments.

SKT said Tuesday that it participated in the festival from Thursday to Monday at Gyeryongdae airfield in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province, presenting AI defense transformation technologies under its T military brand.

The centerpiece was its AI staff system, which combines a data platform, ontology technology and digital twins to connect battlefield information and help commanders assess situations and make tactical decisions.

The system is designed to bring together data generated by troops and equipment, as well as drones, robots and sensors, then deliver relevant information quickly enough to support faster decisions.

Visitors and military officials could follow the process from data collection and analysis to digital battlefield simulation and decision support, allowing SKT to demonstrate how AI could be applied in operational settings.

SKT also presented communications and security technologies intended for future battlefields, including low-Earth-orbit satellite communications, quantum cryptography and stealth Wi-Fi.

The company said satellite-based communications could help maintain connectivity where ground infrastructure is difficult to use, while additional security technologies could protect networks linking AI systems, drones and robots.

SKT said its technologies support Army TIGER+, Korea’s future ground combat system integrating AI, data, drones, counter-drone systems, robots, cyber and electromagnetic capabilities.

The company worked with partners including SK Telink, TechTree Innovation, Enhance, Mercury, KCS and Pablo Air to combine technologies spanning AI, satellites, networks and security.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.