SK Chemicals to turn discarded banners into new banner fabric

SK Chemicals said Tuesday it will establish a regional partnership network to recycle discarded banners into new banner fabric using its depolymerization technology as part of efforts to tackle the nation’s mounting waste problem.

According to the company, it has formed a banner recycling consortium with four partners — MOA and Daehan Media in the Gyeongsang region, Upcloth in the Jeolla region and the resource-circulation team of Seogwipo City on Jeju Island — to establish a regional recycling system.

The partnership comes as Korea generates about 6,000 tons of discarded banners annually, with around 70 percent ending up in landfills or being incinerated, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment. Each of the targeted regions generates more than 1,000 metric tons of banner waste annually, according to the company.

SK Chemicals will use its depolymerization technology as the core of the project, chemically breaking down plastic waste into molecular building blocks and converting it back into raw materials for producing new banner fabric.

The technology can eliminate the effects of previous use, colorants and impurities, allowing a wider range of waste plastics to be recycled and the resulting materials can be recycled repeatedly without losing quality, making the technology particularly well suitable for banner recycling.

Through the project, SK Chemicals aims to develop a model for turning locally generated banner waste into materials for reuse in the same region. It plans to establish and standardize provincial-level collection and sorting systems, and develop supporting policies based on local conditions and existing collection infrastructure before expanding the model to other regions.

“Discarded banners are a waste problem shared by many local communities, but conditions and approaches vary by region,” an SK Chemicals official said. “Working with our partners, we will expand the system across the provinces and demonstrate how discarded banners can be recycled into new ones.”