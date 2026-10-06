Samsung Electro-Mechanics has secured a $210.24 million (282 billion won) order to supply multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) to a global company, adding to a string of large deals driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) server components, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

The company signed the one-year supply contract, which runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2027. The customer was not disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement.

The latest deal represents 2.5 percent of Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ total sales last year. It brings the value of the company’s major supply contracts announced this year to nearly 4 trillion won, which includes contracts not subject to disclosure.

MLCCs regulate electrical current and reduce electromagnetic interference in electronic circuits. AI servers require more MLCCs than conventional servers and demand for the products goes higher under high-temperature and high-voltage conditions.

The latest contract comes amid a series of large orders from global customers as AI data center investment accelerates.

In May, the company signed a 1.5 trillion won contract to supply silicon capacitors to a global technology company. It was followed by a 454 billion won MLCC deal in June and a 295.1 billion won AI server MLCC contract in July.

Last month, Samsung Electro-Mechanics secured a record 1.07 trillion won contract for AI server MLCCs.

The surge in orders is also reflected in the company’s component business, which handles sales of MLCCs. The firm’s component division posted 1.65 trillion won in sales in the second quarter, up 29 percent from a year earlier. Major AI-related orders secured in just over half a year are equivalent to roughly 75 percent of the division’s annual sales last year.

Buoyed by the soaring demand for AI components, the company is also forecast to continue reporting robust earnings in the third quarter. According to market tracker FnGuide, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is estimated to report an operating profit of 621.4 billion won, nearly three times higher than a year earlier.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics is expanding capacity to meet the growing demand. It plans to invest 4.27 trillion won to expand high-performance Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array production at its Sejong plant and 2.51 trillion won at its Vietnam plant.



