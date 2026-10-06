Nexon has signed a partnership with Hollywood production company Chernin Entertainment to develop film and television adaptations of its video games ARC Raiders and The Finals, the Tokyo-listed game company said Tuesday.

Under the deal, Chernin Entertainment will lead the development of film and TV projects based on the two titles, both made by Embark Studios, Nexon's Stockholm-based subsidiary. Financial terms and release schedules were not disclosed.

ARC Raiders is a survival action game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth ruled by machines called ARC, in which players scavenge for resources while fighting both the machines and one another. Released last October, it drew 700,000 concurrent players across all platforms within two weeks and has since sold more than 16 million copies worldwide, Nexon said.

The game won best multiplayer game at The Game Awards, Online Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards and the multiplayer prize at the BAFTA Games Awards. Its largest update since launch, Frozen Trail, is due Thursday.

The Finals is a team-based first-person shooter set in a fictional combat game show, with destructible arenas modeled on real places such as Las Vegas. It has drawn more than 30 million players in the three years since its release, and a new season is scheduled for Oct. 20.

"Nexon's agreement with Chernin Entertainment is the next big step in growing ARC Raiders and The Finals into deeply integrated transmedia experiences that reward the passion of our global player community," said Patrick Soderlund, Nexon's executive chairman and CEO of Embark Studios.

David Ready, president of film at Chernin Entertainment, called the games "ambitious global intellectual property with the potential to become major franchises across film and television."

Chernin Entertainment produced "Ford v Ferrari," "Hidden Figures," "The Greatest Showman" and the "Planet of the Apes" series. It is a label of The North Road Company, a media firm founded by Peter Chernin in 2022.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.