MiCo Group Chairman Jeon Seon-kyu has received a top honor from the American Ceramic Society (ACerS) for his leadership in advancing ceramic technology, the company said Tuesday.

Jeon was presented with the Medal for Leadership in the Advancement of Ceramic Technology at ACerS’ Annual Honors & Awards Banquet on Monday (local time) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The award recognizes senior industry executives who have demonstrated leadership and vision in driving corporate growth and advancing the ceramic industry.

Up to two recipients are selected each year, one from the Americas and one from outside the region. Jeon was the sole recipient this year.

Jeon is the first Korean to receive the award. In Asia, only four Japanese and two Chinese recipients have previously been selected.

ACerS recognized Jeon for MiCo Group’s development of advanced ceramic technologies used at major semiconductor manufacturing sites worldwide. It also highlighted the group’s efforts to develop core ceramic materials, localize key components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and establish mass-production capabilities.

Jeon founded Komico, the group’s semiconductor parts manufacturing unit, in 1996 after graduating from Seoul National University with a degree in business administration. He has since led MiCo Group for nearly three decades, driving its growth in semiconductors and advanced ceramics.

He has also supported talent development in the ceramic industry through industry-academia partnerships and scholarship programs.

Jeon said he was honored to receive the award and pledged to further strengthen MiCo Group’s advanced ceramic technologies and expand its global business.