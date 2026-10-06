Lotte Department Store said its foreign customer sales nationwide surpassed 1 trillion won ($744 million) on Tuesday, making it the first Korean department store operator to reach the milestone.

The retailer, which already exceeded last year's total of 734.8 billion won in July, attributed the growth to demand for luxury goods and Korean fashion, food and cultural experiences.

Its Myeong-dong shopping district operations in central Seoul generated about 520 billion won in sales to foreign customers. The flagship store has expanded Korean fashion offerings and themed events to attract overseas visitors.

Foreign customer sales at its Jamsil complex in eastern Seoul doubled from a year earlier. Shoppers from North America and Europe accounted for 35 percent of foreign sales there, up 15 percent from 2019.

Growth also extended beyond Seoul. Sales to foreign shoppers at its Busan stores rose 150 percent from the previous year, while those at stores in the country’s southwestern region, including Jeonju and Gwangju, doubled during the same period, according to the company.

Luxury sales to foreign customers more than doubled from last year, while Korean fashion sales doubled. Foreign spending at food halls and restaurants increased 50 percent.

Lotte plans to introduce an online preregistration for its tourist membership program, which has attracted 250,000 members since its launch late last year. Physical cards will still be collected at stores, with self-service kiosks planned.

Shopping benefits for foreign customers will also expand to regional stores, including branches in Daegu, Daejeon, Jeonju and Pohang.

“It is meaningful to have set a new milestone by becoming the first in the department store industry to surpass 1 trillion won in annual sales to foreign customers. Foreign customers seeking experiences of Korean culture and lifestyles have become a core customer group for department stores,” said Lotte Department Store CEO Jung Hyun-seok.

“We will continue to anticipate global customers' needs and strengthen differentiated shopping experiences and offerings to grow into a global department store representing Korea.”

The trend is not limited to Lotte. The country's two other major department store operators also expect to surpass 1 trillion won in annual foreign customer sales by the end of the year.

Shinsegae Department Store’s foreign customer sales reached 850 billion won in the first nine months of this year, more than double the amount recorded during the same period last year, putting it on track to exceed 1 trillion won for the full year.

Hyundai Department Store also expects to cross the 1 trillion won mark, with its cumulative foreign customer sales reaching 805 billion won as of Monday.