Hyundai Glovis said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S.-based Liberty Global Logistics (LGL) to jointly explore operating a small modular reactor (SMR)-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) between Korea and the United States.

LGL specializes in transporting automobiles, heavy equipment, breakbulk and project cargo and is a major U.S. Department of Defense contractor for government cargo.

The agreement was signed Sept. 30 at LGL's headquarters in Jericho, New York, with Kim Tae-woo, executive vice president of Hyundai Glovis' Logistics Business Division, and David Minetti, president of LGL, among the officials present from both companies.

Hyundai Glovis will assess port conditions, regulations and operational requirements in Korea, while LGL will review the U.S. regulatory and operating environment. The companies will also study vessel development and construction, flag-state and classification requirements, and commercialization strategies.

An SMR-powered vessel could enable long-term operations with minimal carbon emissions and without frequent refueling. It could also improve cargo efficiency by eliminating conventional fuel tanks and exhaust systems, according to the companies.

The Korean government is promoting innovative SMRs, known as i-SMRs, and developing SMR-powered vessels that combine nuclear technology with shipbuilding and marine technologies under its K-Moonshot initiative.

Hyundai Glovis received an approval in principle (AiP) from Lloyd's Register in June for its conceptual design of an SMR-powered PCTC at Posidonia, a major global shipping exhibition, in Athens, Greece.

An AiP is a preliminary certification confirming the technical feasibility and safety of a conceptual design based on international regulations and standards.

“Having already secured technical validation for the SMR-powered PCTC, we plan to use this collaboration to verify the conditions required for its commercial operation,” a Hyundai Glovis official said.

The company is expanding its focus from LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to next-generation zero-carbon vessel technologies, the official added.