Doosan Enerbility ships 1st gas turbine to US for SpaceXAI

Doosan Enerbility said Wednesday it has shipped a gas turbine to Space XAI for the U.S.-based artificial intelligence (AI) company's energy infrastructure project.

The South Korean power plant builder said the DGT6-300H gas turbine was manufactured at its facility in the southeastern city of Changwon, marking the company's first gas turbine shipment to the United States.

The turbine will be deployed as part of a U.S. energy infrastructure project by SpaceXAI, the AI arm of Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to the Korean company.

Doosan Enerbility said it plans to expand cooperation with global technology companies amid growing demand for power generation equipment for AI infrastructure.