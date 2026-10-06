2026 Genesis GV80 Hybrid pairs twin-turbo V6 with EV-style torque

Genesis has entered Korea’s rear-wheel-drive hybrid luxury SUV market with the launch of the GV80 Hybrid, pairing a 2.5-liter turbo engine with an electric motor system designed to deliver stronger performance, improved fuel economy and a quieter ride.

Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand, began selling the GV80 Hybrid on Tuesday, marking its first model to use a rear-wheel-drive-based 2.5 turbo hybrid system.

The SUV produces a combined 352 horsepower, about 16 percent more than the 304 horsepower offered by the 2.5 turbo gasoline model, while achieving combined fuel economy of 12 kilometers per liter in the 19-inch, two-wheel-drive, five-seat configuration.

GV80 Hybrid uses a parallel hybrid system combining a P1 starter motor and a P2 drive motor capable of producing up to 59.1 kilowatts, with the latter handling propulsion and regenerative braking.

Genesis said its new seven-speed transmission improves power delivery efficiency and allows the vehicle to reverse using the P2 motor without engine assistance.

The company said the GV80 Hybrid can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in about 7.1 seconds based on its internal testing, while its 76-liter fuel tank and combined fuel economy provide a potential driving range of about 912 kilometers on one fill-up.

A liquid-cooled hybrid battery system, introduced for the first time in Hyundai Motor Group’s hybrid systems, is designed to increase maximum discharge output and expand use of electric driving.

Genesis said the SUV was engineered to maximize EV-mode driving in urban traffic and immediately after starting, helping reduce engine noise and vibration.

GV80 Hybrid also features Hybrid Terrain Performance, which can supplement motor power with engine output when additional traction is needed on steep or unpaved terrain.

Other hybrid-specific features include predictive battery control, smart regenerative braking, vehicle-to-load capability and Stay Mode, which allows vehicle functions to operate using the high-voltage battery without running the engine.

Genesis has also equipped the SUV with dual-valve electronically controlled shock absorbers designed to independently adjust damping during compression and rebound for improved ride comfort and stability.

The GV80 Hybrid starts at 76.8 million won ($53,000), based on a 5 percent individual consumption tax rate, while Genesis also began selling updated 2027 GV80 and GV80 Coupe models on Tuesday.

The 2027 GV80 starts at 69.85 million won, while the 2027 GV80 Coupe starts at 82.7 million won.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.