HD Hyundai XiteSolution has launched electric forklifts with lifting capacities of up to 18 tons, expanding electrification into heavy-duty worksites such as shipyards, ports and steel mills.

The company said Monday that it recently held a test-drive event for its next-generation electric forklifts at its plant in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, where it showcased its new large-model lineup and began mass production.

The lineup includes 10- to 18-ton models, following the launch of mid-sized electric forklifts last year. HD Hyundai XiteSolution is the only Korean manufacturer producing electric forklifts with capacities of 10 tons or more.

Diesel forklifts have traditionally been used at heavy-duty worksites because of their high power and long operating times. But tighter environmental regulations and growing demand to cut carbon emissions are driving the shift to electric models.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution applied high-voltage battery systems and enhanced electric motor performance to deliver work speeds, hill-climbing ability and power comparable to those of diesel models.

The largest 18-ton model can operate for up to nine hours on a single charge. With an optional 120-kilowatt fast charger, the battery can be charged to 80 percent in about 90 minutes. Depending on the model, operating time can reach up to 14 hours.

The forklifts feature systems that monitor and control high-voltage circuits and battery conditions in real time. They have obtained UL 2580 certification, a U.S. safety standard for battery systems, and are designed to meet at least IP67 standards for water and dust resistance, enabling stable operation in harsh outdoor environments.

The company said a total cost of ownership analysis based on moderate-duty operations showed that the higher upfront cost of electric models could be offset within two to three years compared with diesel forklifts.

“Large next-generation electric forklifts can meet environmental regulations without sacrificing productivity, thanks to performance comparable to that of internal combustion engine forklifts,” an HD Hyundai XiteSolution official said.