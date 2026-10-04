Personal data of some 24,000 KEPCO employees leaked
Summary
The personal information of some 24,000 KEPCO employees was leaked, the company said Sunday, after it was exposed on an external website Thursday. KEPCO said the exposed data included names, job positions and telephone numbers, but not resident registration numbers or customer information. The company said it notified affected employees and deleted the leaked information by midnight Friday. An official said the cause is still being checked and the leak appears unrelated to AI-related hacking attacks at financial firms.
Key Facts
- KEPCO said it became aware of the exposure at around 3:59 p.m. Thursday.
- The leaked information covered names, job positions and telephone numbers of about 24,000 employees.
- KEPCO said customer information stored in a separate system was not compromised.
- The company said it completed deleting the leaked information at around midnight Friday.
- A KEPCO official said the exact cause is still under verification and the case appears unrelated to AI-related hacking attacks at financial firms.
The personal information of some 24,000 employees at the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) has been leaked, the company said Sunday, the latest in a series of personal data leaks at corporations.
"We became aware that the personal information of employees was exposed on an external web site at around 3:59 p.m. Thursday," KEPCO said in a statement.
The leaked information includes their names, job positions and telephone numbers but does not include sensitive information, such as their resident registration numbers, the company added.
KEPCO said in the statement it has since notified affected employees and completed deleting the leaked information at around midnight Friday.
Customer information, stored in a separate system, was not compromised.
The case comes after several major financial firms, including Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, recently suffered back-to-back leaks of customer information in hacking attacks.
A KEPCO official said the company is verifying the exact cause of the incident and that the data leak appears to be unrelated to artificial intelligence (AI)-related hacking attacks at financial firms.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.