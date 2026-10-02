Dunamu, the operator of Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, said Friday that it expanded its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered market analytics platform with real-time tools that summarize broad market trends and pinpoint the reasons behind price movements for individual digital assets.

Upbit Data Lab, launched in April 2025, is the exchange's analytics platform offering crypto indexes, sector data and blockchain analysis.

The new "AI Market Report" is a video of 90 seconds or less that draws on the Upbit composite index, major asset prices, top gainers and losers, and market sentiment indicators, with AI selecting key issues based on price moves and market impact. It is released at 10 a.m. on weekdays on Upbit Data Lab and Upbit's official YouTube channel.

A second new service, "Uptrace," tracks price data and related news for individual assets to identify the main factors behind price changes. Users can click diamond-shaped icons on an asset's chart to see the AI analysis and related news for that point in time.

Dunamu also reorganized its existing "AI News Briefing" into two services. "Real-time Issues" sorts crypto news by issue and ranks it by importance. "Topic NOW" groups scattered reports into a single topic, summarizing each in three paragraphs or fewer and tracing how it has developed.

"The digital asset market moves around the clock, so users can find it difficult to check and interpret vast amounts of data and news on their own," Dunamu's chief data officer said. "We will continue to upgrade related services, using AI to create an environment where complex market information can be understood more easily and quickly."

The platform added a composite technical indicator in May, a tracker of fund flows into U.S. spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds in June and an asset screener in August.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.