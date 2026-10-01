Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. posted record U.S. sales for September, driven by strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and hybrid models, the Hyundai Motor Group affiliates said Friday.

Hyundai Motor America sold 77,439 vehicles last month, up 9 percent from a year earlier, marking its highest-ever September sales.

Sales of the Palisade SUV surged 52 percent on-year, while the Sonata, Tucson and Santa Fe also posted double-digit growth.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) accounted for 28 percent of Hyundai's total U.S. sales during the month.

Kia America also reported its best-ever September sales, with deliveries jumping 18 percent on-year to 77,009 units.

The Seltos, Niro, K4, Telluride, Sorento, Carnival, K5 and Sportage were among the models that contributed to the strong monthly performance.



