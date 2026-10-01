SK hynix reiterates no decision on Solidigm's US IPO

SK hynix said Thursday it is reviewing various funding options for its U.S. subsidiary Solidigm but that no decision has been made, reiterating its previous position on reports of a possible U.S. listing.

Reports circulated that Solidigm is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States as early as next year that could value the subsidiary at up to $150 billion.

"We are reviewing various measures to strengthen Solidigm's competitiveness, but our position remains unchanged and that nothing has been decided," the South Korean chipmaker said in a press release.

SK hynix said it continues to review the need for investments to secure Solidigm's production capacity and technological competitiveness.

"Capital utilization plans related to Solidigm will be reviewed comprehensively, taking into account the company's overall investment plans, financial condition and capital allocation," the company said.

SK hynix added that it would "carefully review potential impacts on existing shareholders and evaluate necessary measures to protect their interests."