SK hynix reiterates no decision on Solidigm's US IPO
Summary
SK hynix said Thursday it is still reviewing funding options for Solidigm in the United States, but no decision has been made on a possible IPO. The chipmaker reiterated that it is examining ways to strengthen Solidigm’s competitiveness and production capacity. It also said it will review capital use, financial condition and shareholder interests comprehensively.
Key Facts
- Reports had said Solidigm could consider a U.S. IPO as early as next year and that the unit could be valued at up to $150 billion.
- SK hynix said it is reviewing the need for investments to secure Solidigm’s production capacity and technological competitiveness.
- The company said capital plans for Solidigm will be reviewed in light of overall investment plans, financial condition and capital allocation.
- SK hynix said it will carefully review the potential impact on existing shareholders and evaluate measures to protect their interests.
SK hynix said Thursday it is reviewing various funding options for its U.S. subsidiary Solidigm but that no decision has been made, reiterating its previous position on reports of a possible U.S. listing.
Reports circulated that Solidigm is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States as early as next year that could value the subsidiary at up to $150 billion.
"We are reviewing various measures to strengthen Solidigm's competitiveness, but our position remains unchanged and that nothing has been decided," the South Korean chipmaker said in a press release.
SK hynix said it continues to review the need for investments to secure Solidigm's production capacity and technological competitiveness.
"Capital utilization plans related to Solidigm will be reviewed comprehensively, taking into account the company's overall investment plans, financial condition and capital allocation," the company said.
SK hynix added that it would "carefully review potential impacts on existing shareholders and evaluate necessary measures to protect their interests."
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