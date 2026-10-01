Samsung Bioepis, Teva enter commercialization agreement on 6 biosimilar candidates

Samsung Bioepis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have entered into an agreement on commercializing the former’s up to six potential biosimilar candidates, including two confirmed investigational candidates, the companies said Thursday.

According to Samsung Bioepis, the two sides have signed a global licensing, development and commercialization agreement for the potential candidates.

Of them, two confirmed investigational biosimilar candidates are SB41, referencing AstraZeneca’s Fasenra, a treatment primarily used for severe eosinophilic asthma, and SB44, referencing Novartis’ Ilaris, which treats a range of inflammatory conditions including rare autoinflammatory diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will be responsible for the development, regulatory registration and manufacturing of the biosimilars, while Teva will be responsible for commercialization in global markets, including the U.S., Europe and Canada. The companies have agreed to an option for expanding the partnership to other territories.

Samsung Bioepis said the agreement reinforces their existing partnership, which has already led to the commercialization of Epysqli, a treatment for rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, in the U.S. The companies have also expanded the partnership to include Opuviz, a treatment for eye diseases, in Canada.

“We are thrilled to expand our successful partnership with Teva with these new biosimilar candidates,” Samsung Bioepis CEO Kim Kyung-ah said. “This agreement marks another milestone in our shared journey to improve patient access to life-changing medicines.”

Teva CEO Richard Francis said the global multiproduct agreement is a significant step in scaling Teva’s biosimilars business. “By combining a strong and growing portfolio and our excellent global commercial capabilities, we are strengthening our leadership position in biosimilars and our ability to bring more treatment options to patients around the world,” Francis said.