Paris Croissant, the parent company of global bakery giant Paris Baguette, has nominated Kang Shin-bong, a former Samsung Electronics vice president, as its next chief executive, turning to leadership with experience spanning consumer businesses, digital platforms and global operations as it seeks to reshape its business and find new sources of growth.

Kang, who most recently led Samsung Electronics’ Direct-to-Consumer Center, is expected to be formally appointed after approval by the company’s board.

His career includes stints at Boston Consulting Group, eBay, Delivery Hero Korea and Samsung Electronics, giving him experience in strategy, e-commerce, platform businesses and international operations.

At eBay, Kang oversaw cross-border trading in the Asia-Pacific region and helped expand its international e-commerce business.

He later served as chief executive of Delivery Hero Korea, which operated food-delivery platform Yogiyo, where he focused on organizational and operational changes while pursuing business growth and management innovation.

At Samsung Electronics, Kang led the global marketing organization’s D2C Center, working to expand direct relationships with consumers beyond traditional distribution channels and use customer data to improve consumer experiences and marketing.

Paris Croissant said Kang will draw on that experience to strengthen its existing businesses while refining its business structure and identifying new opportunities for future growth.

The company said it expects his consumer, platform and global business experience to help deepen its customer-focused approach and build new foundations for growth.

"Incoming CEO Kang Shin-bong brings broad leadership experience across consumer, platform, and international markets," said an official at Paris Croissant. "We expect him to drive our next phase of growth by deepening our core market competitiveness and laying the groundwork for future expansion."

Kang’s appointment comes as Paris Croissant seeks to combine its established operations with new business opportunities, with the company emphasizing customer experience, innovation and long-term growth under its incoming leadership.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.