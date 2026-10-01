North American tourists drive spending surge at GS25 convenience stores

North American shoppers are becoming a major revenue driver for GS25, a leading Korean convenience store chain, with foreign spending at its outlets more than doubling this year and expanding beyond traditional tourist districts in Seoul.

GS Retail, which operates GS25, said Thursday that sales to North American customers rose 130.9 percent from a year earlier during the January-August period, the fastest growth among international customer groups.

North American customers accounted for about 30 percent of GS25’s foreign customer sales, their largest share on record, while customers from Greater China accounted for about 40 percent.

The gap between the two groups narrowed to roughly 10 percentage points, according to GS Retail’s analysis of its customer data.

North American shoppers showed a preference for canned beer, wine and spirits, as well as sports drinks, energy drinks and other beverages, with canned beer sales particularly strong.

Customers from Greater China showed stronger demand for dairy products and convenience foods, including milk, fermented milk products, noodles and baked goods.

Both groups recorded relatively high tobacco sales.

The geographic shift was especially pronounced in Gangwon Province, where sales to North American customers jumped 337.8 percent from a year earlier, putting them ahead of Greater China for the first time.

Spending by North American customers was particularly strong in coastal cities and counties, including Goseong, Sokcho, Yangyang, Gangneung and Donghae, where beaches draw visitors.

Customers from Greater China continued to concentrate their spending in established tourist destinations and urban commercial districts in Seoul, Jeju and Busan.

GS25 said it plans to expand tailored services for foreign customers, including English-language promotional materials at about 1,000 stores that attract large numbers of international visitors.

"Foreign tourist spending in Korea is evolving beyond concentrated demographics and locations, expanding across a diverse range of nationalities and regions," said Jeong Gu-min, head of the Biz Insight Team at GS Retail's Strategy Division. "We will continue to closely analyze foreign customer consumption data to enhance tailored services for specific store locations and product categories, strengthening our position as Korea's flagship convenience store brand for international travelers."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.