LS Electric wins $133 mil. transformer deal in US

LS Electric Co., a Korean electrical equipment maker, said Thursday it has secured a 180 billion-won ($133 million) contract to supply ultra-high-voltage transformers to a major U.S. technology company.

The company said it will supply 345-kilovolt transformers for a hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) data center project being developed by the unidentified U.S. company and scheduled for completion by 2030.

Investment in power infrastructure across North America is rapidly increasing amid rising electricity demand driven by the expansion of AI and cloud computing, LS Electric said.

The U.S. market for data center power infrastructure is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 16 percent, from 13 trillion won in 2025 to 56 trillion won in 2035.

"The latest contract is expected to help the company win further deals in the North American market," a company official said.