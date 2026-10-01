LEGO Group has unveiled its first Dragon Ball set, created with the participation of a Korean designer at the Danish toymaker.

The 1,764-piece LEGO Icons Dragon Ball Shenron & Goku set, developed in partnership with Japanese animation studio Toei Animation, will go on sale Nov. 4, the company said. Icons is LEGO's product line aimed at adult builders.

Dragon Ball, created by the late Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, follows a boy named Goku on adventures to collect seven magical orbs known as Dragon Balls. Gathering all seven summons Shenron, a dragon that grants a wish. First published in 1984, the manga was adapted into an anime series by Toei that drew a worldwide following.

The set recreates the scene in which Shenron rises from the seven Dragon Balls, with a young Goku riding his magic cloud, the Flying Nimbus. Seven bricks at the base represent the Dragon Balls, and the Goku minifigure can be detached and repositioned. A display stand and a plaque bearing the Dragon Ball logo are included.

Lee Jae-won, a Korean designer who works at LEGO's headquarters in Billund, Denmark, took part in the project.

According to the company, Lee and the design team studied Shenron's poses in the original animation to reproduce the dragon's long, curving body and scales.

"For decades, Dragon Ball has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans around the world," said Federico Begher, senior vice president of product, marketing and development at the LEGO Group.

Masayuki Endo, president and CEO of Toei Animation, said, "We're thrilled to bring the world of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball to life with the LEGO Group."

Pre-orders will be taken Nov. 1-3 through LEGO's official online store. The set is priced at $179.99 in the United States.

The two companies plan to release more Dragon Ball sets in 2027.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.