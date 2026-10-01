Hyundai Motor's Sept. sales drop 16% on fewer working days
Summary
Hyundai Motor said Thursday that its September sales fell 16 percent from a year earlier because there were fewer working days due to the Chuseok holiday. The company sold 307,998 vehicles, with domestic sales down 25.7 percent and overseas sales down 13.9 percent. Hyundai also said delayed demand for new models affected the monthly numbers. From January to September, cumulative sales fell 7 percent to 2,886,763 vehicles.
Key Facts
- Hyundai sold 307,998 vehicles in September, down from 366,731 a year earlier.
- Domestic sales fell to 49,022 units from 66,001 in September 2025.
- Overseas sales declined to 258,976 units from 300,730 in the same month last year.
- From January to September, Hyundai’s domestic sales dropped 16.3 percent to 448,181 units, while overseas sales fell 5.1 percent to 2,438,582.
- Hyundai plans to launch the all-new Tucson sport utility vehicle in the domestic market as it expands its SUV lineup.
Hyundai Motor, Korea's biggest carmaker, said Thursday its sales fell 16 percent in September from a year earlier, as there were fewer working days due to the Chuseok holiday.
Hyundai sold 307,998 vehicles last month, down from 366,731 units in 2025, the company said in a press release.
Domestic sales plunged 25.7 percent to 49,022 units from 66,001 a year earlier, while overseas sales declined 13.9 percent to 258,976 units from 300,730.
"Fewer working days due to Chuseok and delayed demand for new models affected the monthly numbers," the carmaker said.
Hyundai plans to launch the all-new Tucson sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the domestic market as it expands its SUV lineup.
From January to September, cumulative sales backtracked 7 percent to 2,886,763 vehicles from 3,105,346 a year earlier.
Domestic sales dropped 16.3 percent to 448,181 units in the first nine months from 535,458 a year earlier, while overseas sales declined 5.1 percent to 2,438,582 units from 2,569,888.
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