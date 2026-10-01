Bibigo expands gimbap distribution across major US supermarkets

Bibigo, the flagship consumer food brand of CJ CheilJedang, is expanding distribution of its frozen gimbap (seaweed rice roll) across major U.S. supermarkets, capitalizing on surging demand for convenient Korean meals.

CJ CheilJedang said Thursday that sales of Bibigo gimbap in the United States rose 59 percent during the January-July period from a year earlier, as its retail footprint more than doubled.

The frozen gimbap became available at Kroger in December 2024 and has since expanded to 10 mainstream retail chains, including Albertsons, Food Lion, Cub and Meijer.

The number of stores selling Bibigo gimbap has reached 4,734, up 145 percent from 1,924 stores last year, according to CJ CheilJedang.

The company said it sees room for gimbap to follow the path of dumplings, which moved from an unfamiliar food into everyday American dining.

Gimbap’s portability could also work in its favor, as U.S. consumers are accustomed to foods such as sandwiches and burritos that can be eaten without utensils.

CJ CheilJedang said Bibigo gimbap contains 12 grams of plant-based protein, positioning it as a convenient meal option for consumers seeking both portability and nutrition.

To deepen awareness, CJ CheilJedang is running a Los Angeles marketing campaign called “OG Recognizes OG,” using “OG” to evoke both “Original” and “Original Gimbap.”

The campaign includes a collaboration with K-food creator Danny Kim, who has about 9 million followers across TikTok and YouTube, to highlight ways to enjoy Bibigo gimbap.

Kim said he was pleased to introduce gimbap through the partnership and described Bibigo gimbap as a convenient option when there is no time to make it from scratch.

CJ CheilJedang said it plans to expand its mainstream retail network and strengthen digital campaigns and collaborations with local creators, while developing additional flavors inspired by Korean ingredients and dishes.

"The United States has a high level of interest in K-food and an established culture of convenient dining, making it a market with immense growth potential for gimbap," said an official from CJ CheilJedang.

"We will continue to strengthen our mainstream distribution network and local consumer marketing to nurture Bibigo gimbap into a staple K-food that American consumers enjoy in their daily lives."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.