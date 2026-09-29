Korea’s low-cost carriers (LCCs) are caught in a dilemma over rising demand for Starlink in-flight Wi-Fi, as the service carries hefty installation and operating costs for most budget airlines.

Korean Air started introducing the service for the first time among local carriers in mid-September, initially focusing on long-haul routes. The flag carrier is expected to face few difficulties in expanding the service across its fleet stably due to the airline’s stronger financial resources than LCCs.

Korean Air plans to expand its free Wi-Fi service to most of its fleet by the end of 2027 following its integration with Asiana Airlines. The service will also be introduced to its LCC affiliates.

Jin Air plans to begin installing Starlink on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft, while Air Busan and Air Seoul are reviewing suitable aircraft for the system. The three LCCs will be merged into converged Jin Air following the integration of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines.

However, other LCCs controlled by smaller parent firms than Korean Air are widely expected to face a tougher cost challenge when introducing Starlink.

On top of that, their heavy reliance on short-haul routes means passengers have less time to use onboard internet, potentially limiting its appeal as a competitive tool.

Installing Starlink Wi-Fi equipment for each aircraft is estimated to cost $500,000 (677 million won). Service fees are also separately charged on carriers.

This comes as a serious cost burden to major LCCs here. Most LCCs, such as Jin Air, Jeju Air and Trinity Airways, suffered tens of billions of won in operating loss in the second quarter, hit by prolonged appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Korean won and unstable oil prices.

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Industry officials said most LCCs will not be able to adopt Starlink in the near future, as they would struggle to recoup the investment without raising fares.

“LCCs’ competitive edge still lies in their cheap ticket prices,” an aviation industry official said. “Even after adopting the service, they would find it difficult to raise ticket prices on fears of losing market share. This means Starlink could further squeeze their earnings, making few LCCs willing to take the risk.”