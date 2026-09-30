Hyundai E&C is set to begin sales of units at Hillstate Godeok Ellist, an apartment complex in Godeok International New Town in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, this month.

The complex will comprise 1,779 units across two blocks. One block will have 942 units in a 23-story building with one basement level, while the other will have 837 units in a 27-story building with two basement levels. All units will have 84 square meters of living space.

Godeok International New Town is located near Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek campus, which is one of the company's major semiconductor production sites.

With Samsung pursuing plans to expand production capacity there, the area is expected to see continued housing demand.

"Hillstate Godeok Elit combines the price advantage of the apartment price ceiling system with proximity to Samsung Electronics and a well-developed residential environment," the company’s official said. "It is expected to emerge as a new landmark in Godeok, backed by the premium of the Hillstate brand."

The area is also gaining new schools, shops and public facilities as the planned urban district’s development progresses.

New public offices and commercial facilities are planned around a future Pyeongtaek city hall, while residents will also have access to the established commercial district in the surrounding area.

The complex also offers access to Seoul and the wider capital region, with nearby subway and high-speed rail services, including Line 1 and the SRT network. A planned KTX connection from Suwon, targeted to open later this year, is also expected to make travel to Seoul and nearby cities easier.

The development will offer access to several elementary, middle and high schools nearby, while an education town with a planned international school is located nearby.

Several parks and green spaces are also located nearby, giving residents access to outdoor areas close to home.

Community amenities will include a fitness center, indoor golf practice area, group exercise room, showers and a small library, along with child care facilities and a senior center, with amenities provided in each block.

Each unit will also come with dedicated storage space for items such as camping gear, bicycles and vacuum cleaners.

The sales showroom for Hillstate Godeok Ellist opened in late September. (Advertorial)