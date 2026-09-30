Cutting greenhouse gas emissions does not automatically generate revenue. Companies must first measure and verify the reductions, then have them recognized as carbon credits before they can sell them. For smaller businesses with limited staff and capital, navigating those steps can be difficult.

Hooxi Partners, a climate fintech company, was founded to help close that gap. Before establishing it in 2021, CEO Lee Haeng-youl saw an opportunity in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) market as environmental gains were difficult to measure, and businesses had few ways to turn them into financial value. He believed reliable emissions data could provide the basis for tradable carbon credits.

“For carbon reduction to be sustainable, those making the cuts must receive an economic reward. Telling companies to do it because it is the right thing will not work for long,” Lee said in a recent interview with The Korea Times. That idea is reflected in the company’s slogan, “We make money from carbon credits.”

Since founding the company, Lee has sought to change how businesses view carbon management. Many treat it as a compliance exercise, calculating emissions at year’s end, filing reports and purchasing credits to cover any shortfall. Under that approach, carbon remains a cost.

“We want to move carbon from a cost item to a manageable asset on the balance sheet,” he said. “Rather than looking at greenhouse gas emissions data once a year or quarter, companies should manage it continuously, like sales or inventory, and calculate in advance how much value an investment in emissions reduction equipment could generate in carbon credits.”

With that information, decisions to invest in equipment or upgrade existing facilities could move beyond the environmental team and become part of a company’s broader investment planning. Lee sees a particularly strong case for financial incentives among businesses that are not required to participate in Korea’s emissions trading system.

Hooxi Partners consolidated its services this year under a platform called Carbon AI. Its NET-Z module calculates and reports corporate emissions. Measurement, reporting, verification and creditization (MRVC) helps companies develop emissions reduction projects and obtain verification and certification. Hooxi Connect links project operators with companies and financial institutions seeking carbon credits or verified reductions.

The platform is designed to carry data through each stage, from measuring emissions to selling the carbon credits a project generates.

“The synergy comes from continuity of data,” Lee said. “Emissions calculated in NET-Z become the baseline for assessing reduction potential in MRVC, and reductions certified through MRVC become volumes available for trading on Hooxi Connect. This eliminates the cost of reorganizing and verifying data each time a project moves to the next stage.”

The company began in transport, focusing on electric buses. Lee noted that mileage and charging records make it possible to estimate emissions reductions compared with diesel vehicles, but individual bus operators often lack the resources to develop carbon credit projects on their own.

Hooxi Partners has signed agreements with 272 bus operators and submitted electric bus projects representing about 1.8 million tons of potential emissions reductions. Projects covering 450,000 tons have received government approval. The company said it was the first operator in Korea’s transport sector to win approval for an electric vehicle emissions reduction program.

“We demonstrated that the entire process works in practice by combining the reductions of small bus operators into one project, securing government approval and converting the results into carbon credits,” Lee said.

The company is also seeking to address a funding problem that can prevent such projects from getting started.

Emissions reduction investments such as introducing electric vehicles or upgrading facilities require upfront funding, while revenue from carbon credits may be years away. Under its “future carbon credits” model, a business can sell credits it expects to generate through a forward transaction and receive funding earlier.

The firm said it has carried out a forward transaction with Hyundai Motor Securities. The arrangement was featured as a case of Environmental Progress Credit (EPC), an incentive mechanism developed by the Center for Social Value Enhancement Studies to reward climate technology developers early and encourage greater emissions reductions.

“Small and midsize businesses with limited financial resources may give up on emissions reduction investments because they cannot bridge that time gap,” Lee said. “Future carbon credits use finance to address that delay.”

Lee expects demand for emissions management to grow during the fourth phase of Korea’s emissions trading system, which began this year, and following the implementation of the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Companies covered by the trading system will need to secure credits, while exporters will need product-level emissions data. Lee said demand for such data is extending to suppliers.

“We are working with Oriental Brewery and 15 of its suppliers to jointly measure and verify Scope 3 emissions, and demand for this kind of supply chain measurement, reporting and verification has been growing rapidly since CBAM,” Lee said.

For its next stage of growth in Korea, Hooxi Partners is targeting solar installations and heat pumps. Although each project may produce relatively modest reductions, the company believes combining many projects could create volumes large enough for a carbon credit program.

Overseas, Southeast Asia is its first priority. The company plans to work with local partners as the region adopts electric two-wheelers and buses and expands renewable energy. Its longer-term ambition is to connect emissions reduction projects abroad with demand from Korean companies.

The firm has also set a goal of listing on the Kosdaq in 2028.

“The listing is not an end in itself,” Lee said. “It would be a milestone showing that our carbon asset model has grown enough to be valued by the capital market.”



